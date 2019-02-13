Toggle Menu
‘Will ask 8.5 lakh families that gained from schemes to show support by hoisting BJP flag’

In Himachal Pradesh, the party has been quite vocal about using the scheme to gain the support of beneficiaries of government schemes.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hoists party flag under campaign ‘Mera Parivar BJP Parivar’, Shimla on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Claiming that 8.5 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh have benefited from central and state government schemes, the BJP plans to reach out to these families and ask them to show their “support” in the upcoming elections by hoisting the party flag over their homes.

The move, which is to be part of BJP’s ‘Mera Parivar, Bhajapa Parivar’ campaign, was slammed by the Congress, which called it an “absolute misuse of government funds”.

Under the nationwide campaign launched by BJP on Tuesday, 5 crore party workers and supporters across the country will have to put up the party flag at their homes to show support at a time when Lok Sabha elections are round the corner. The campaign will continue till March 2.

In Himachal Pradesh however, the party has been quite vocal about using the scheme to gain the support of beneficiaries of government schemes. State BJP president Satpal Singh Satti told The Indian Express,

“In Himachal Pradesh, 8.5 lakh families have benefitted from schemes of BJP governments…so we will ask them to support us too, and put up the party flag at their houses,” he added.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri had said on Monday, “…They have stooped so low that they are now launching a campaign to use government schemes for political mileage.”

