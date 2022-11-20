What is so sacrosanct about VIP numbers that a govt vehicle can’t do without them, HC asks HP govt

Observing that the government cannot have a number of choice on government vehicles at the cost of taxpayers money, the Himachal Pradesh High Court (HC) sought a response from the Chief Secretary on VIP number plates being reserved for officials.

City resident Sanjay Sood had approached the court after he was denied allotment of a specific registration number deemed as reserved despite having a fee attached. The court observed that even though the numbers are paid, the government has allotted them to the departments.

In a reference to numbers between 0001 to 0100, the order read, “The Court fails to understand as to what is so special about these numbers that a government vehicle can not do without it, be it a government vehicle belonging to any department, or any functionary. If the intent behind issuance of the notification is that the exchequer should be enriched from a vehicle owner having a number of his choice, then this court is of the considered view that this doctrine of election cannot be exercised by the government on the same analogy as any other private individual. The government cannot have a number of choices on the government vehicles at the cost of taxpayers money.”

The petitioner had applied for registration number 0006, which was a valid request against a payment of Rs 50,000 as per a 2011 notification. There was a subsequent notification in 2015 that amended the Motor Vehicle Act in the state and the numbers between 0001 and 0100 were “reserved” for the government against a payment of Rs 1 lakh. Despite making payments as per earlier notification, the petitioner was denied the number.

The court asked, “What is so sacrosanct about serial Nos. 0001 to 0010 that a government vehicle cannot do without these numbers? How does the government justify allotment of these numbers to a government vehicle against payment of money that obviously is of the taxpayer?”

The Bench Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Chief Secretary to submit an affidavit highlighting the government’s response.