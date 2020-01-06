Wet spell predicted in Himachal for 3 days

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Keylong (-11.6 degrees) and the highest temperature was recorded at Una (18.4 degrees). (Representational Image) The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Keylong (-11.6 degrees) and the highest temperature was recorded at Una (18.4 degrees). (Representational Image)

Even as the state reels under below-normal temperatures, the weather department has forecast widespread precipitation over the next three days.

According to the meteorological centre at Shimla, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are very likely to occur over a widespread area on Monday and Tuesday.

Thereafter, precipitation is expected to occur over a fairly widespread area on Wednesday, but the weather is expected to be dry from January 9 onwards.

The wet spell over the next three days is likely to cause a significant drop in the day temperatures, said weather officials, adding that minimum temperatures are expected to drop from during 9th to 11th January. On Monday and Tuesday, weather officials forecast heavy rain/snowfall at isolated places in the districts of Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra, and Shimla. Thunderstorms accompanied by hail are likely to occur at isolated places in the low and middle hills during this time.

“Due to expected heavy rainfall/snowfall, traffic may get disrupted in some places, especially in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla and Kinnaur. Landslides are also expected at isolated places,” said the forecast by the centre. Over the last 24 hours, light rain/snowfall occured at several places in the state. The minimum temperatures remained 2 to 3 degrees below normal while the maximum temperatures were 4 to 5 degrees below normal. On Sunday, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of -0.7 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 6.4 degrees. In Manali, the maximum temperature was 5.2 degrees and the minimum temperature was -5.0 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Keylong (-11.6 degrees) and the highest temperature was recorded at Una (18.4 degrees).

