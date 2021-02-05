Weather clears up in Himachal after heavy snow, rain

Vehicles covered in snow after a spell of heavy snowfall in Shimla, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Following snow and rain in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the weather largely cleared up in the state on Friday and is expected to remain dry over the next week, meteorological officials said.

Snowfall in Shimla was the highest in the last 30 years, the meteorological centre said.

Heavy snowfall, however, has led to the disruption of transport and power supply in parts of the state, especially Shimla district. Kufri and Shimla received nearly two feet of snow on Thursday while Shillaro and Khadrala received 55 and 49 cm each.

PWD officials said that three national highways, one state highway and 461 link roads in the state are currently blocked with snow. The primary roads of Shimla, including the circular road and the bypass road, were cleared of snow on Friday, but authorities have warned motorists to drive with precautions due to a layer of black ice on the road, which is slippery and accident-prone.