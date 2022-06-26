We will ensure jobs for all Agniveers: HP

Amid protests against central government’s Agnipath scheme for armed forces, the Himachal Pradesh (HP) cabinet in its meeting here on Saturday decided that the state government would ensure jobs to the ‘Agniveers’ – the recruits of the short-term military scheme. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. In a plethora of decisions taken at the meeting, the cabinet also gave its consent to fill 389 posts of panchayat secretaries in Panchayati Raj department through Staff Selection Board direct recruitment on contract basis.

The cabinet gave its approval to create 124 new posts and fill 40 posts of technical assistants in Panchayati Raj department through Staff Selection Board direct recruitment on contract basis. It also gave its nod to fill 124 posts of ‘gram rojgar sewaks’ for newly constituted gram panchayats through a selection committee. To ensure free and fair conduct of examinations by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, the cabinet decided that the said examination would be brought under the preview of HP Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examinations Act, 1984. It gave approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Rules, 2013, by making a provision for providing a grant of Rs 65,000 instead of the existing Rs 50,000 to the couple. It gave its nod to start science classes in Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani, in Mandi district.

The cabinet approved to start commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary School Thachi and science (non-medical) classes in Government Secondary Schools, Pressi and Chah Ka Dohra, in Mandi district.

The cabinet accorded approval to upgrade Government Primary School Tiuri to Government Middle School, Government Middle School Nari to Government High School, and Government Primary Schools Tihra and Kakrana to Government Middle schools in Una district.

It gave approval to open a new primary school at Upper Gahar village in Manali Vidhan Sabha area of Kullu district. The cabinet gave its approval to create two posts of technical assistant (radiation safety) at the Directorate of Health Safety and Regulation. It also gave approval to create and fill four posts of radiographer at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda in Kangra district on contract basis.

It also gave its consent to open a new ayurvedic health centre at Kishanpura in Gram Panchayat Bhatanwali, Sirmour district.

The cabinet gave its approval to open new ayurvedic health centres at Mundi village and Bairghat village in Sulah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district. The cabinet gave its approval to fill six posts of assistant professors at IGMC Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty Chamiana through direct recruitment.

It gave approval to open a veterinary hospital at Lahru in Kangra district and also another one at Seru in Mandi district. The cabinet gave approval to open a new Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Dharti Dhar in Renukaji Vidhan Sabha area of Sirmour district. It also approved opening of a new ITI at Kwaran in Ramshehar tehsil of Solan district, besides a new ITI at Gada Gusaini in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district. The cabinet gave its approval to provide a research fund of Rs 5 crore each to agriculture and horticulture universities.