Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Vote for Congress is a vote for UP mafia fleeing to Himachal: Yogi

“Our government is continuously running a campaign against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh. If a weak government led by Congress comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, the mafia fleeing from UP would come here to hide and destroy the piousness of this 'dev bhoomi," said Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Pitching for a repeat of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said the ‘dev bhoomi’ may become a haven for the mafia fleeing from his state if the Congress is voted in.

The BJP leader said that the Opposition party was slowly losing relevance across the country and cited this year’s UP assembly election results to buttress his claim. “Out of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress could win only two seats,” he added.

The UP CM, who was in Himachal for second time in less than a week, addressed meetings in Jawali, Jwalamukhi constituencies of Kangra, and Ghumarwim in Bilaspur district.

Adityanath also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intensive vaccination campaign to fight Coronavirus. He said it was Modi government that paved the way for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“No enemy has the courage to raise an eye against India. The youth of Himachal Pradesh have enough potential to give them back in their own coin,” Adityanath added.

He was addressing a rally in support of BJP’s candidate Rajinder Garg in Ghumarwin. The ruling BJP, which is hoping to buck the trend of anti-incumbency in the state and repeat its government, BJP will conduct a campaign covering all 68 constituencies on Sunday.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 03:20:13 am
Carnac, Hancock bridges: CAG report claims irregularities in demolition, reconstruction works

