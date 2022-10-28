Under BJP rule, debt burden reached Rs 70K cr, unemployment crossed 10-lakh mark: Pratibha

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Thursday accused the ruling BJP of driving the state into an economic crisis with state party chief Pratibha Singh saying the debt burden has reached at “Rs 70,000 crore”.

“Himachal Pradesh is facing a debt burden of Rs 70,000 crore and the data of unemployed youth in the state has crossed the 10 lakh-mark under the BJP rule,” Pratibha said while addressing a rally in Shimla district’s Rampur for the November 12 elections.

Pratibha, the Mandi MP, also reiterated her party’s poll promises of restoring the old pension scheme for state government employees, providing Rs 1,500 per month to every woman and free 300 units of electricity to domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, the party has included the name of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in the list of star campaigners eve as there is speculation about him canvassing in the poll-bound state given his engagement in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Newly-appointed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi besides AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in the hill state for the November 12 polls.

The Congress is also banking on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and latter’s deputy Sachin Pilot to mobilise ground support. Senior party leader Anand Sharma, who had earlier resigned from a state election committee, has been included in the list of star campaigners.