Una explosion toll rises to 11, main accused held in Mumbai

With five more people succumbing to injuries in the explosion at illegal Una firecracker factory, the toll has climbed to 11, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Vidhan Sabha Wednesday adding that the main accused in the case has been arrested.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, arrested key accused Rohit Puri from Mumbai, Thakur said.

He gave the information during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s address in the ongoing budget session.

In the explosion on February 22, six migrant workers, all women, were charred to death while 14 others had sustained burn injuries. Five of them died during the course of treatment and the overall casualty figure had risen to 11 by Wednesday. Factory manager Deepak Kumar Rana was arrested on February 23.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, the Opposition members alleged that no action has been taken against the main accused in the illegal firecracker factory blast case. They alleged that even in the case of Mandi hooch tragedy, in which seven people died, no action was taken against the police and other officials who were found negligent in duty.

Thakur said that in the hooch tragedy case, four excise and taxation inspectors have been suspended while departmental enquiry has been initiated against four assistant commissioners of the department.

On allegations of illegal sand mining, Thakur said his government has decided to confiscate the property of those involved in such activities. Thakur said 110 FIRs have been lodged and 6006 challans filed so far. He said that his government has made the provision for a two-year jail term and enhanced the fine from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh on the guilty. The CM said five mining posts have been opened in in Una.