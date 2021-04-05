UK variant of Covid detected in Himachal Pradesh

While the UK variant has been found in neighbouring Punjab, this is reportedly the first such case in Himachal. (Express File/Pradeep Kumar)

The UK variant of Covid has been detected in a doctor in Solan, state special health secretary Nipun Jindal said Monday.

The presence of the variant has been detected by Delhi-based National Centre for Disease Control in the samples of the Covid patient taken a few days ago, he said.

While the UK variant has been found in neighbouring Punjab, this is reportedly the first such case in Himachal. There were six Covid-related deaths in the state on Monday, comprising three in Una district, and one each in Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

All the six deceased were males aged between 51 and 95.

A total of 567 new Covid infections were detected in the state on Monday while 268 patients recovered from the disease. The state currently has 3,828 active Covid cases, and there have been a total of 1,063 Covid-related deaths here since the pandemic began.