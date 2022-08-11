scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Two killed in landslide as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Till Wednesday evening, 180 persons had died in weather-related incidents across the state. The maximum number of casualties of 29 has occurred in Shimla, followed by 23 deaths in Kullu.

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
August 11, 2022 4:22:19 pm
A section of the Manali-Leh highway washed away along the flooded Beas river due to incessant monsoon rains in the region, in Manali district. (PTI)

Two persons died Thursday morning and multiple structures were damaged as monsoon wreaked havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The victims have been identified as Chavelu Devi (55) and Kartika (17) of Kullu’s Khadel village. They got trapped inside their house which was destroyed after rocks slid over due to a landslide. The two were buried in the debris. They were declared brought dead when rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 169 link roads and one national highway remained blocked due to excessive rain. The highest rainfall was recorded by Sunder Nagar station in Mandi at 141.8 mm.

The landslide was preceded by a cloudburst in Deuthi, situated close to Kadel. Ten shops, part of Ani’s Nagar panchayat, and three cars in the area were swept away by strong currents. In the alleged visuals of the incident, three shops located next to each other can be seen collapsing to rubbles and getting immersed in water.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise

In another flash flood in the Lahaul region, several boulders fell continuously for some time in Telling causing blockage of NH03 road. Three cars and a pickup vehicle were also washed away due to torrential rains in Shimla.

Till Wednesday evening, 180 persons had died in weather-related incidents across the state. The maximum number of casualties of 29 has occurred in Shimla, followed by 23 deaths in Kullu.

The disaster management authorities have issued warnings for heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur in the coming days.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:22:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement