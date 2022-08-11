Two killed in landslide as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Two persons died Thursday morning and multiple structures were damaged as monsoon wreaked havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The victims have been identified as Chavelu Devi (55) and Kartika (17) of Kullu’s Khadel village. They got trapped inside their house which was destroyed after rocks slid over due to a landslide. The two were buried in the debris. They were declared brought dead when rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 169 link roads and one national highway remained blocked due to excessive rain. The highest rainfall was recorded by Sunder Nagar station in Mandi at 141.8 mm.

The landslide was preceded by a cloudburst in Deuthi, situated close to Kadel. Ten shops, part of Ani’s Nagar panchayat, and three cars in the area were swept away by strong currents. In the alleged visuals of the incident, three shops located next to each other can be seen collapsing to rubbles and getting immersed in water.

In another flash flood in the Lahaul region, several boulders fell continuously for some time in Telling causing blockage of NH03 road. Three cars and a pickup vehicle were also washed away due to torrential rains in Shimla.

Till Wednesday evening, 180 persons had died in weather-related incidents across the state. The maximum number of casualties of 29 has occurred in Shimla, followed by 23 deaths in Kullu.

The disaster management authorities have issued warnings for heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur in the coming days.