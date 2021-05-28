Two die of black fungus in Himachal

Two patients of black fungus (mucormycosis) have succumbed to the disease at the IGMC hospital in Shimla, hospital authorities said on Friday. This is the first case of death due to black fungus in the state during the ongoing outbreak of the disease.

An official said that both the deceased were male and were also suffering from Covid and diabetes ketoacidosis. The black fungus infection had reached their brain, he said.

One of the patients was brought to the hospital from Hamirpur on Thursday while the other patient had been brought from Kasauli on May 22, the official said. The state has so far reported seven cases of the disease.