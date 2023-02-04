scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Truckers union proposes freight rates, HP govt to hold talks with Adani Group

Presiding over a meeting with the union delegates, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government would discuss the freight rates proposed by the operators with the cement plant management and directed officers to fix a meeting with them within two days.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur district) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements, respectively, have been closed due to a dispute over freight charges, and operators engaged in carriage of cement and clinkers are on the roads.
The transporters’ union representing truckers engaged by two Adani Group-owned cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan districts on Friday submitted their proposed freight rates to the government.

Presiding over a meeting with the union delegates, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government would discuss the freight rates proposed by the operators with the cement plant management and directed officers to fix a meeting with them within two days.

He said the stand of his government was clear that an amicable and acceptable solution should be found and the cement plants should resume operations. MLAs from Bilaspur district were also present in the meeting.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur district) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements, respectively, have been closed due to a dispute over freight charges, and operators engaged in carriage of cement and clinkers are on the roads.

The Adani Group, which owns both ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements, closed these plants on December 14, citing high transportation costs. Meanwhile, the All India Motor Transport Congress on Friday extended its support to the Himachal Pradesh-based truck unions for a ‘Chakka Jam’ agitation on Saturday.

Stating that the livelihood of thousands of people has been hit, its chairman Kultaran Singh Atwal requested the chief minister to announce a package for truck operators and others affected by the closure of the cement plants.There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the two cement plants.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 09:13 IST
