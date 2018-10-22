Low-intensity earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in the northeast of Kinnaur, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas. (Source: Google Maps) The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in the northeast of Kinnaur, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas. (Source: Google Maps)

A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district Monday.

No loss of life or property was reported, officials said.

The magnitude 3 earthquake was recorded at 9:11 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director, Manmohan Singh, said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in the northeast of Kinnaur, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

Most parts of the hill state, including Kinnaur, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone. Mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

