Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Tourists cheer as Manali, Kufri get fresh snowfall ahead of New Year

The vehicles were stuck as slippery conditions prevailed after snowfall at the tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway and adjoining areas on Thursday.

Tourists stranded after fresh snowfall in Manali, Friday. PTI
With snowfall in several parts of the state and 24×7 hotel and restaurant services, tourists traveling to Himachal Pradesh are gearing up for an exciting New Year’s Eve.

In the past 24 hours, snowfall took place in parts of Manali, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti. Even parts of Shimla’s Kufri and Narkanda received a brief spell of snowfall. Meanwhile, a large number of tourists stranded in over 400 vehicles near South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass following snowfall have been rescued, officials said on Friday.

The vehicles were stuck as slippery conditions prevailed after snowfall at the tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway and adjoining areas on Thursday.

While Dalhousie was covered in 4 inch snow, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Top witnessed 17 inch and 18 inch snow, respectively. Hoteliers said the unexpected snowfall has prompted more tourists footfall. They said snowfall has added to the last-minute bookings. “We are looking at 55-70 per cent occupancy on the New Year’s Eve. Many hotels are offering packages,” said Ashwani Bhamba of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamshala.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 01:23 IST
Cong, SAD train guns at AAP govt’s ‘poor performance’

