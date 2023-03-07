Search on for ‘tourists’ who attacked locals with stones at Manikaran gurdwara

Tension briefly prevailed in the Manikaran Sahib Gurdwara area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu after tourists, allegedly from Punjab, were seen on video pelting stones at local residents early on Monday after they were allegedly refused access inside the popular religious site. On Monday, police from both Himachal Pradesh and Punjab assured that the situation is calm at present and is being monitored.

In a purported video of the incident, a group of over 10 people can be seen charging towards the local residents while throwing stones. Several vehicles were also seen damaged in another video purportedly recorded later. On Monday morning, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted, “The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice & @PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,” adding that, “Pilgrims from all parts of the country are welcome to visit without any fear.” Senior officials have since been deployed in the Kullu area. Officers said a search party has been formed to identify and apprehend those involved.

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu also spoke to the Punjab DGP in connection with the incident that took place shortly after midnight. The police have appealed to the public that they should not fall prey to rumour-mongering on social media or elsewhere.

The Himachal Police tweeted, “DGP H P Sanjay Kundu has spoken to Punjab Chief Secretary Shri Vijay Kumar Janjua and Himachal Pradesh Chief Secreatry Shri Prabodh Saxena. DIG Central Range Shri Madhusudhan Sharma and SP Kullu Sakshi Verma are at the spot.” They also issued a statement saying the situation is currently peaceful and that all pilgrims are welcome to visit the place.