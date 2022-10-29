Today, Congress to present ‘chargesheet’ against BJP govt, rate its 5-yr rule

The Congress will present a chargesheet against the Jai Ram Thakur government on Saturday, rating its performance in the last five years.

“There was non-performance of this government or under-performance at best,” said Rajesh Dharmani, chairman of the five-member chargesheet committee.

He refused to divulge the contents of the chargesheet which will be released by the national leadership in Shimla.

However, sources said it is a bulky chargesheet, running into 15-20 pages and has annexures as well. Broadly, it covers 10-15 issues.

The main issues, sources said, are financial irregularities committed by the government, failure on the law and order front, the promises the BJP had made in the last election but did not keep them, and the recruitment scams.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri termed the BJP government an “omission and commission wali sarkar”. “The coterie of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur indulged in corruption. There was loot and plunder, and a lot of wasteful expenditure. Recruitment papers were leaked and jobs were sold.”

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore said “although we took time to prepare this chargesheet, it is based on facts”.

Chairman of the campaign committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who will be present at the time of releasing the chargesheet, said “those who indulged in corruption right from the word go to the pandemic will be behind bars if we form the government”.