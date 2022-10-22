To quell rebellion, BJP talks tough: suspension for six years

With several of its leaders either filing nomination papers as an independent or announcing to contest as one after not finding their names in the candidate list announced for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP Friday announced that those contesting against the official nominees will be thrown out of the party for six years.

The BJP has announced the candidates for all 68 seats, dropping 11 of its sitting MLAs, and swapping the seats of some others. The result: several leaders resigned from the party. Meanwhile party’s media co-incharge from Mandi Sadar Praveen Sharma; former MLA KL Thakur, and a former Zila Parishad vice-president Naresh Darji filed their nomination as independent candidate in protest against being denied BJP ticket. Praveen Sharma Thursday filed nomination from Mandi Sadar; KL Thakur from Nalagarh, while Naresh Darji will papers from Hamirpur.

With reports about disgruntled leaders holding rallies against the party trickling in, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said they have a zero tolerance policy for those who are found to be causing damage to the party’s prospect of winning.

“If any leader is found to be contesting elections as an independent, they will not be accepted into the party for the six years. Workers found colluding against party will be suspended with immediate effect,” said Kashyap. The state party chief’s remarks were in sharp contrast to what he had said a day earlier. On Thursday, Kashyap had said the leadership has reached out to the rebels and “we will contest the election as an united team”.

There has been lot of heartburn in the ruling party over ticket distribution.

Apart from Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, MLAs Hira Lal (Karsog), Jawahar Thakur (Darang) and Col Inder Singh (Sarkaghat) have been denied ticket. Among the leaders left disappointed is the Jal Shakti Minister’s daughter Vandana Guleria, who has openly expressed resentment over the ticket distribution.

Rebels from Karsog and Darang seats have also announced they will contest elections as independents.