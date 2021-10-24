‘Time has come to free BJP from power’: Congress star campaigners reach Mandi to campaign for Pratibha Singh

WITH LESS than a week to go for the October 30 bypolls to four seats — three Assembly and one Lok Sabha — in Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leaders have descended in Mandi to campaign for party candidate Pratibha Singh.

The former MP and wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is contesting from Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Two of Congress’ star campaigners, former Union minister and Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma as well as former Haryana chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda criticised the Centre, stating that “the public will teach them lesson in these bypolls”.

Addressing an election meeting with Pratibha Singh at Takoli in Mandi parliamentary constituency on Saturday, Sharma said the Modi government “has completely disturbed the country’s economy”.

The G-23 leader of Congress, Sharma said that the “time has come to free the BJP from power and it would start from Himachal”.

Sharma said that “the way government undertakings are being sold today is very unfortunate”, adding that that the country “is going through serious challenges”. “There is no improvement in the growth rate of the country,” he said.

Sharma said that Pratibha Singh’s victory will prove to be the country’s public opinion against the “anti-people policies and decisions” of the Modi government.

Meanwhile, Hooda said the gap between rich and poor is increasing in the country. “Union government is giving undue advantage to some corporate houses,” he alleged.

Addressing an election rally alongwith Pratibha Singh in Takoli, Drang Vidhan Sabha, Hooda said: “Modi’s anti-people policies and dictatorship have put the country in serious trouble today. The future of the country has been plunged into darkness. Neither the voice of the farmers, orchardists nor the common people of the country is being heard.”

Hooda predicted Pratibha Singh’s win by a huge margin, adding that her victory “would send a big message against the BJP in the country”. He said that “the downfall of the BJP has begun. Congress will have its victory in the Assembly elections to be held in 2022 as well as in the general elections to be held in 2024”.