Three trekkers killed in HP, rescue on for 10

Three trekkers from Mumbai and Goa died at Barua village of Kinnaur district on Sunday. A team of ITBP personnel was sent to the spot to bring the bodies.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan said that 13 trekkers were coming from Janglik village near Rohru in Shimla district to Sangla via Barua Kanda village. Due to bad weather conditions and snowfall, three of these trekkers died on the way.

As soon as information was received, relief and rescue work was started by the district administration. A police team was sent to Barua Kanda to rescue the 10 trekkers, including an aged person and a woman.

According to the information received in the district headquarters, all these trekkers belong to Mumbai and Goa.

Deputy Commissioner Devgan has urged tourists and others coming to the district not to visit high places, peaks and gorges in bad weather. He has also urged the residents of the district to step out of houses only if it is absolutely necessary because there is a danger of shooting stones due to rain.

Two tourists still missing

Devgan said that out of the 11 mountaineers who went on trek from Harshil in Uttarkashi to Chitkul, two are still missing and the search for them is still on by the ITBP personnel. A post-mortem examination on both the bodies which were found by ITBP and police team in Sangla on Saturday was conducted at the Community Health Centre, Sangla.

Devgan said that out of the two, one was from Uttarkashi and the other was from West Bengal.