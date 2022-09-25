Three reported missing following flash flood in Himachal

Three persons were reported missing following a flash flood triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba on Sunday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) received information that a flash flood occurred at around 3 pm in Chamba’s Bakani. Roshan Lal, a resident of Khodi, Kanata Devi, and Surinder hailing from Dharedi, went missing. Teams have been formed to trace them.

The state has been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the last week causing landslides and other weather-related incidents. As per officials, alerts have been issued for continuous rains in several districts.

An 8-foot-long footbridge and a cowshed in the same region were also swept away in the rains.

A separate landslide incident took place in Sirmour at Gangtoli Road blocking vehicular movement. Heavy machinery was deployed to remove the debris and make one side of the carriageway functional for traffic.

There have been 384 deaths due to weather-related incidents in monsoon season between 29 June and 25 September. More than 700 persons have been injured while 12 are currently missing.

The state government has suffered a loss of more than Rs 2,000 crore in this year’s monsoon season due to landslides, flash floods, and other phenomena. This year’s losses are nearly Rs 900 crore more than the previous year.

IMD officials said there is a risk of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Mandi till Monday evening. Tourists and locals have been advised to exercise caution while stepping out since there is a high chance of surface runoff or inundation in fully saturated watersheds and low-lying areas due to persistent rainfalls.