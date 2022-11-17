scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Three labourers killed as wall collapses at under-construction site in Himachal’s Solan

A digging machine was brought to remove the debris and carry out a rescue operation.

wall collapse, himachal, indian expressA wall had been raised to a height of more than 4 feet which collapsed along with surrounding debris. (File)

Three labourers died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction site in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Wednesday evening. Officials said the three victims, who hailed from Nepal, had been living in the area and working as labourers.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Khem Bahadur, 24, and Man Bahadur, 35, they added.

The incident took place in the Sihardi Village of the Dharampur area when the deceased men were working on the construction site of a private school. A wall had been raised to a height of more than 4 feet which collapsed along with surrounding debris. The three labourers were trapped immediately, said officials.

A digging machine was brought to remove the debris and carry out a rescue operation. While two of the labourers died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal has ordered an inquiry into the accident. An FIR for alleged death due to negligence has been filed against the contractor.

Senior officials visited the spot to inspect for irregularities and said other legalities of the construction will also be investigated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the families, they added.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:01:57 am
Next Story

Set to appear before ED, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren rallies support

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement