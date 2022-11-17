Three labourers killed as wall collapses at under-construction site in Himachal’s Solan

Three labourers died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction site in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Wednesday evening. Officials said the three victims, who hailed from Nepal, had been living in the area and working as labourers.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Khem Bahadur, 24, and Man Bahadur, 35, they added.

The incident took place in the Sihardi Village of the Dharampur area when the deceased men were working on the construction site of a private school. A wall had been raised to a height of more than 4 feet which collapsed along with surrounding debris. The three labourers were trapped immediately, said officials.

A digging machine was brought to remove the debris and carry out a rescue operation. While two of the labourers died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal has ordered an inquiry into the accident. An FIR for alleged death due to negligence has been filed against the contractor.

Senior officials visited the spot to inspect for irregularities and said other legalities of the construction will also be investigated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the families, they added.