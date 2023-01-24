Three from Punjab die in road accident in Shimla

Three people from Punjab died after their vehicle rolled over on a road in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday night, the police said. One person who sustained injuries is undergoing treatment.

The police have identified the deceased as Krishan (30), Amar (18), and Rajveer (16).

According to disaster management officials, four people were travelling in a mini truck when it lost control near Bhong in Shoghi and rolled over for about 900 meters before coming to a halt.

The local residents spotted the wreckage and rushed the passengers in an ambulance to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla. The three youths were declared brought dead while the fourth person, Lakhan, is currently receiving treatment.

Krishan and Amar hail from Bhangal while Rajveer belongs to Ludhiana in Punjab.