Three days of sunshine, but no respite for Kullu-Manali

Three days of sunshine has not brought relief to the Kullu-Manali region, which took the worst hit in the four-day downpour from September 21 to September 24. Severe disruption of normal life continues because of the badly damaged roads and bridges on the Kullu-Manali highway. The rescue operation is still on.

As many as 431 persons were rescued on Thursday, of which 74 were airlifted to Kullu from Baralacha, Chhetru, Sarchu in Lahaul-Spiti. Several people were rescued by road from Koksar, Parsichu. Rohtang tunnel was also used for rescue operation. A 100-km stretch of the National Highway from Mandi to Manali passing through Kullu is marred by land slides, broken bridges and roads that have caved into Beas river flowing along the highway, at several places.

Kullu district is located on right and left banks of the Beas river and the broken bridges have disconnected the two sides. To add to the existing disruption and hazards, cars caught in the tailbacks are trying to squeeze their way out by getting on to the ‘foot bridges’ on the river near Seb Bagh Bridge and Raisin on Manali highway.

“It is quite risky that vehicles are passing from these foot bridges, which are no doubt quite strengthened, but still we are taking caution and allowing just one vehicle to cross it at one time,” said a policeman on duty at Raisin Bridge. At Patli Kulh, 18-km before Manali, workers are trying to put together a bridge, which is main link to Manali, on a war footing. People are crossing it by walking on two wooden planks that have been placed to one portion of the broken bridge to other.

“I am a teacher and I have to attend school, but there is no road and we have to walk on foot for over three kilometres to reach the school near Patli Kulh,” said Rashmi Sharma, a school teacher, adding that she has not seen such a huge loss of the roads in Kullu Manali in her entire life.

In Bhuntar too, the main bridge which connects Kullu highway with Parvati valley has been damaged and closed for the vehicles. Deputy Commissioner Kullu Yunus Khan told The Indian Express that while 74 persons were airlifted pn Thursday, another 350 were rescued through road by using Rohtan tunnel and seven were rescued by the Mountaineering Institute team, he said.

