Three-day Himachal Vidhan Sabha winter session from Dec 22

The newly elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs will take oath on December 22 when the three-day winter session of the state assembly begins, a notification issued here on Friday said.

According to the notice, the Speaker will be elected on December 23, which will be followed by the Governor’s address, a debate on which would be held on December 24 and it would be passed on the same day.

Senior most member of the newly-elected assembly Chander Kumar, who is a six-time MLA and former Lok Sabha member, was appointed as pro-tem Speaker on Wednesday.

He would administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs and function as the chairman of Vidhan Sabha till the new Speaker is elected.