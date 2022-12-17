scorecardresearch
Three-day Himachal Vidhan Sabha winter session from Dec 22

According to the notice, the Speaker will be elected on December 23, which will be followed by the Governor's address, a debate on which would be held on December 24 and it would be passed on the same day.

New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed as he arrives to assume charge of the office, in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The newly elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs will take oath on December 22 when the three-day winter session of the state assembly begins, a notification issued here on Friday said.

Senior most member of the newly-elected assembly Chander Kumar, who is a six-time MLA and former Lok Sabha member, was appointed as pro-tem Speaker on Wednesday.

He would administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs and function as the chairman of Vidhan Sabha till the new Speaker is elected.

