THE World Rankings 2023: Shoolini Univ ranked No.1 pvt varsity in India

Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has been ranked Number 1 among private universities in India in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.

The university is ranked 351-400 overall — with only Indian Institute of Science ahead of it — and 39th in the world in THE Rankings on Citations, an indicator of the quality of research.

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University, an innovative, research-oriented university, has emerged as one of India’s leading multi-disciplinary universities.

Terming the achievement as a matter of national pride, Shoolini University Chancellor and Founder Dr PK Khosla said, “This ranking will enable us to be recognised as one of the world’s best institutions for higher education and research. It is a collective outcome of the untiring efforts put in by our faculty to establish new benchmarks in teaching and research. We aim to be in the league of top 200 global universities by 2026.”