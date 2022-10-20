The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s refusal to hand a poll ticket to two-time chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls has set the rumour mills churning. The whispers within the political circles are hushed and the question on everyone’s lips the same — is this the end of Dhumal’s era in Himachal politics?

The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the November 12 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, fielding Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj constituency but ommitting Dhumal’s name from the Sujanpur in Hamirpur district from where he was widely expected to contest.

The BJP instead chose Captain (retired) Ranjeet Singh to contest from the Sujanpur seat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhumal had been named as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate and contested from Sujanpur. He, however, ended up losing to Congress’ Rajender Rana by a thin margin.

After his defeat, Dhumal was sidelined by the new Jai Ram Thakur government and his own party in the last five years. The BJP also ensured that Dhumal played a minimal role in the 2021 municipal polls, while the party has continued to sideline Dhumal’s loyalists, the prominent among them being Colonel Inder Singh who had won from Sarkaghat and Gulab SIngh Thakur, the MLA from Joginder Nagar, among others.

Dhumal’s supporters, however, feel that the BJP was ignoring the stalwart at its own peril for the upcoming elections and ‘Mission Repeat’ in the state would not be possible without the former CM’s active support.

“It will have a bearing on the party’s aim of Mission Repeat in the state. No one knows why he [Dhumal] was denied a ticket. I do not know what formula was applied by the party high command for distribution of tickets for the poll. The party had earlier said that age will not be considered as a criterion this time around. Yet, Dhumal was denied a ticket,” said Colonel Inder Singh, who himself failed to get a ticket for the upcoming polls.

Singh added that if the party high command had hinted that they would be denied tickets, they would not have campaigned for the party at all.

“We will now work to prepare a second line of leadership in the party. I am an engineer from IIT by qualification and was not given a chance to work for the people by the BJP in the last five years,” Singh said.

Contacted, Dhumal on the other hand, told The Indian Express that he had not been denied a ticket by the BJP but had instead chosen to opt out of the poll race himself this time around. Prodded about most of his loyalists being denied tickets as well, he said will not like to comment anything on the working of the party at the moment. “I will work for the party and its candidates as and when I am needed for the upcoming polls,” Dhumal said.