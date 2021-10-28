Thakur hardsells his medals: ‘only identity of an armyman’

Locked in straight contest with Congress’ Pratibha Singh, BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd)’s poll pitch revolves around “being a common man” and an ex-serviceman who did his job honestly.

In his public meetings, Brigadier Thakur who shot to limelight following capture of strategically important Tiger Hill and Tololing peak by 18 Grenadiers in 1999 Kargil war recounted how he started as “patwari” and then served in army for 35 years.

He describes allocation of party ticket to him for Mandi bypoll as “an honour to “a common party worker and to all ex-servicemen”.

He hits out at Pratibha for trying to “belittle” him by terming Kargil war as “small battle” in which, he points out, “527 armymen lost their lives, 52 of them from Himachal Pradesh and 12 from Mandi”.

Taking a jibe at Congress and Pratibha, he tells electors that opponents raised question marks over him for wearing medals and topi (headgear). He adds “Only medal is the identity of an armyman.” He further says that Pratibha had “no identity of her own” and was seeking votes in the name of her late husband Virbhadra Singh.

“As far as my introduction is concerned, I have been with you since 2014.in 2019 I was in party panel..I pay homage to [late Mandi MP] Ram Swaroop [Sharma] ji and I assure you that I will fulfill his dreams and works which he could not complete,” Thakur tells voters.

“The good thing is that in Centre, we have Modiji as PM who is always thinking about development. Here we have Jai Ram Thakur ji as CM, who is very down to earth and simple man. Your local legislator is also from BJP and if you elect MP from BJP as well, you will face no problems in getting your issues resolved,” says Thakur.

He says opposition could not digest that “a common man” with army background had been fielded by opposition. “They say it is not jung ka maidan (battlefield) but a rajneetik akhara (political arena).

Do they mean that a fauji should not come into politics?” adds Thakur, naming former armymen turned politicians like General V K Singh (retd) and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who made it to the politics.

Thakur also lashes out at Congress by mentioning various scams during UPA rule and is all praise for BJP on issues like abrogation of Article 370 and Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya as he terms the Centre government as “kaam karne wali sarkaar (a performing government)”.