Thakur govt feels heat of pension scheme protest

The protest by Himachal Pradesh government employees to seek restoration of the old pension scheme Thursday resonated both outside and inside the Assembly as opposition staged a walkout and protesters reached the Assembly gates raising slogans in support of their demand.

Inside the Assembly, Congress accused the state’s BJP government of not letting it raise the issue and staged a walkout. Outside, the police tried to stop the protesters at different locations in Shimla, but a large number of them managed to reach near the main gate of the Assembly at Kennedy Chowk forcing the cops to lock all the gates of the state Vidhan Sabha.

Uproar in House

As sixth day of the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session got underway, Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi raised the matter and said that the employees were being prevented from agitating for their demands.

Alleging that various orders were being issued against them, including one denying them leave, Negi said that the government’s actions were “unfair”.

Speaker Vipin Parmar, however, urged the opposition to let the Question Hour get underway first. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj too requested Negi that the matter could be discussed at a later stage.

At this point, Congress MLAs demanded that the pension issue be discussed first and stood up on their seats to raise slogans. Amid the din, the Speaker rejected Opposition’s adjournment motion notice and decided to go ahead with the Question Hour.

Dissatisfied with this, Congress MLAs, along with CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, came to the Well and started raising slogans.

Later, Congress MLAs and CPM’s Rakeh Singha staged a walkout from the House.

Protesters refuse to budge

The day also saw state government employees under the banner of New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM) reach outside the state Assembly complex to protest.

Led by NPSKM chief Pradeep Thakur, the protesters raised slogans “Old Pension-Old Pension”, “Purani Pension Bahal Karo (restore old pension)” while holding tricolour in their hands.

The protesters also tried to cross the grill near the Kennedy Chowk to enter the Assembly, but Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla and his team foiled their attempt to do so.

A municipal corporation fire engine was also deployed in front of the state Assembly to use it as a water cannon to disperse the protesters. DGP Sanjay Kundu too was seen on the spot to monitor the security arrangements