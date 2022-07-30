Suspected monkeypox case in Himachal, samples taken

Himachal Pradesh health department has taken samples of a Baddi resident suspected of having monkeypox. As per officials, the samples have been sent to NIV Institute in Pune and results are awaited.

The suspected patient displayed symptoms akin to monkeypox infection, following which the authorities were informed. The patient, however, had been unwell for more than three weeks and the symptoms were wearing off at the time of diagnosis, said officials. As a precautionary measure, the samples were sent for testing.

The officials have appealed to citizens to inform medical authorities in case of persisting monkeypox symptoms. A separate helpline number has also been launched for monkeypox-related information. The follow-up protocol will be issued by the health department after the results are obtained.