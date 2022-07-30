Suspected monkeypox case in Himachal, samples taken

July 30, 2022 6:05:55 am
Himachal Pradesh health department has taken samples of a Baddi resident suspected of having monkeypox. As per officials, the samples have been sent to NIV Institute in Pune and results are awaited.
The suspected patient displayed symptoms akin to monkeypox infection, following which the authorities were informed. The patient, however, had been unwell for more than three weeks and the symptoms were wearing off at the time of diagnosis, said officials. As a precautionary measure, the samples were sent for testing.
The officials have appealed to citizens to inform medical authorities in case of persisting monkeypox symptoms. A separate helpline number has also been launched for monkeypox-related information. The follow-up protocol will be issued by the health department after the results are obtained.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Latest News
Express Investigation-Part 6 | All travel, little change on the ground
Heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 15.39 lakh in Monaco
Kurali resident killed in road accident in Canada
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes
Coal block allocation scam: Ex-Coal Secretary, 3 others convicted, quantum of sentence on Aug 4
Delhi Confidential: Special Flight
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s US Visit
‘You are grounded’: DGCA tactic to curb aircraft snags
Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018