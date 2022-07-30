scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Suspected monkeypox case in Himachal, samples taken

The patient, however, had been unwell for more than three weeks and the symptoms were wearing off at the time of diagnosis, said officials. As a precautionary measure, the samples were sent for testing. 

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
July 30, 2022 6:05:55 am
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Monkeypox, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe officials have appealed to citizens to inform medical authorities in case of persisting monkeypox symptoms. A separate helpline number has also been launched for monkeypox-related information. The follow-up protocol will be issued by the health department after the results are obtained.

Himachal Pradesh health department has taken samples of a Baddi resident suspected of having monkeypox.  As per officials, the samples have been sent to NIV Institute in Pune and results are awaited.

The suspected patient displayed symptoms akin to monkeypox infection, following which the authorities were informed.

The officials have appealed to citizens to inform medical authorities in case of persisting monkeypox symptoms. A separate helpline number has also been launched for monkeypox-related information. The follow-up protocol will be issued by the health department after the results are obtained.

