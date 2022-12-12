scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Supporters, fans jostle their way to welcome ‘people’s person’ with bouquets, wishes

Sukhu is known as an affable and approachable leader who has a vast network in the hill state due to his long years in the organisation.

Congress supporters ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Shimla, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A long queue of people jostled their way with bouquets on the stage at Peterhoff Hotel to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who took oath in the morning. Countless pictures and selfies were clicked as the crowd kept swelling. Security officials had a hard time managing people but the party workers remained determined. The CM stood on the stage for nearly an hour till the last bouquet was gifted.

Sukhu was given a rousing reception at the Ridge after he stepped down from the stage. People could be seen with his face cut-outs.

Shortly after the oath ceremony, the leader visited the Secretariat for a formality. As his convoy reached Oberoi Cecil later, a crowd of more than 200 had already gathered. The short walk to the lobby was a task amid sloganeering and elbowing for a picture.

The smiling and calm CM shook hands patiently. He gave directions to ensure that food and snacks are provided as several had travelled from different parts of the state.

“Sukhu is a people’s person. It is very important for the Congress party that a grassroots leader has become CM. Dynasty should not be everything in the state,” said Rohit Verma, a supporter.

Meanwhile, people celebrated in Hamirpur district as Sukhu took over as the 15th chief minister of the state.

The Department of Information-cum-Public relations had installed LED screens at Gandhi chowk, Hamirpur and Inder Pal chowk, Nadaun where hundreds of people watched the swearing-in ceremony live.

People burst crackers, distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of the Congress party and the new chief minister. Joyous scenes were witnessed at Sukhu’s house in Bhabran village as local men and women celebrated the occasion with song and dance.

Sukhu is known as an affable and approachable leader who has a vast network in the hill state due to his long years in the organisation. He also holds a broad organisational experience in the state owing to his connection with the grand old party for many years. He was the party’s state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party’s tallest leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

Sukhu has been in favour of promoting and grooming younger Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu belongs to a middle-class family. He was active in politics from his student days and fought elections as an NSUI candidate. He was president of NSUI and the Indian Youth Congress in the state. He fought and won elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation. Sukhu won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 07:33:51 am
On track to implement OPS in first cabinet meeting: Sukhu

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
