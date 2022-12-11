Sukhvinder Sukhu as Himachal CM: Anand Sharma hails democratic decision, says ‘party chose one risen from ranks’

As the Congress central leadership announced Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said he was grateful that the leadership has taken a “democratic decision” and chosen one who has risen through the ranks.

Sharma is a key member of the now defunct G 23 ginger group in the party, which had been seeking collective and transparent decision making in the party. “A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our Chief Minister, thanks to our leadership, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for leading a spirited campaign,” Sharma said. Sharma had created a row in November saying that while Priyanka Gandhi has led a spirited campaign the party perhaps could have coordinated the campaign better by utilising the available senior leaders.

He also said both the BJP and the Congress were “culpable” for not having assessed the implications of the new pension scheme and termed an “error of judgment” the move to opt for it when Virbhadra Singh was the CM.

Extending support to Sukhu who pipped state Congress president Pratibha Singh to the CM post, Sharma said he richly deserved the top post as it was a “recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution.”

“Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen from the ranks,” said Sharma, who was always at loggerheads with the late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.