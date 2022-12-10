scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is set to take place in Shimla soon where the decision of the Congress high command will be announced.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee in the state, had emerged as a CM face ahead of the polls. (Express file)

After two days of intense lobbying and speculation, the Congress is likely to announce Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, sources said Saturday.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is set to take place in Shimla soon where the decision of the Congress high command will be announced.

In Political Pulse |Behind Congress’s Himachal comeback: OPS, state issues, campaign narrative, united fight

Sources said the high command has approved Sukhu as the Chief Minister but the announcement will be made by the central observers after speaking with Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, who was in the race for the post.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee in the state, had emerged as one of the three candidates in the fray for the chief ministerial post following the party’s win in Thursday’s Assembly elections. Besides Pratibha Singh, the other leader considered in contention for the post was Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh

The 58-year-old leader has been able to develop a support base among locals and the party cadre over the years. His position in the party was evident with him heading the election campaign committee for the assembly polls.

Also Read |Day after win, lobbying within Congress for CM post in Himachal

Like many other leaders, Sukhu began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief.

A Nadaun native, Sukhu obtained a degree in law. He went on to join the Congress’s student wing NSUI and was elected president of its state unit in 1989. Between 1998-2008, he also served as the president of the state youth Congress. Sukhu was elected twice as a councilor of the municipal corporation of Shimla in the period between 1992 and 2002. After stints with the youth Congress, he became the secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2008. Known for his time-management skills and popularity, Sukhu was made president of the party in 2013. He contested his first Assembly election in 2003 from Nadaun, winning the seat in 2007 and 2017.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 04:57:01 pm
Next Story

Variety predicts two Golden Globe nominations for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close