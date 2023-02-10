Sukhu seeks higher share in power projects in Himachal

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Thursday urged Centre to increase Himachal Pradesh’s share in the power projects in state from 12 to 15 per cent

Sukhu, who met Union Power Minister RK Singh in national capital, sought extra share of power from projects that were commissioned 25 years back and have already completed their loan repayments.

The CM also apprised the Union Minister that around 12,000 MW hydro power potential in the state was yet to be harnessed.

“Hydro power development is the key engine to the economic growth of Himachal Pradesh, as it makes a direct and significant contribution to economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life. Besides, the state also has ample scope for setting up solar projects,” said Sukhu.

The state government has relaxed the rules and procedures for the investors and Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to accord permission, he said. State government is committed to accord all necessary permissions in a time bound manner especially in energy sector and to ease the process for applying, CM said.

Sukhu said that the state government was mulling to enter into agreements with power projects in stages. The first part will be for the period of loan repayment and the second after the loan repayment is over on part of the power project, CM said. The Chief Minister also raised the issue of Luhri power project being executed by SJVNL and advocated for fresh agreement for enhancing the state share as the project is fully viable.

The CM further informed that the Supreme Court has given a verdict in favour of the Himachal Pradesh pertaining to payment of arrears and its share by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He said that BBMB should be directed to pay the arrears immediately.

Advertisement

The Union Minister assured the CM on setting up of Green Energy Plant in Spiti on the analogy of Leh, officials who attended the meeting said.

e-charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up throughout the state so that the target of becoming Green Energy State by 2025 could be achieved. For setting up of e-charging stations, the state government will provide land and power.