In first decision, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appoints close aide as his political advisor

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has, in his first decisions, appointed close associate Sunil Sharma as his political advisor.

Sharma has been appointed as political advisor to the chief minister in the rank of cabinet minister, a notification issued by Chief Secretary RD Dhiman on Sunday said.

Sukhu took the decision hours after he was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of the hill state.

Sunil Sharma, who in the past served as the president of the Congress’ Hamirpur district unit and the party’s state general secretary, was among the frontrunners for the party ticket from Hamirpur.

Sources within the Congress said that Sukhu had sent Sunil Sharma’s name to the party high command. The party, however, initially named Ashish Sharma, a local gausevak, as its candidate. Following protests from within the party, the Congress, on the last day of nomination, replaced Ashish Sharma with Dr. Pushpendra Verma. Ashish Sharma rebelled against the party, contested as an Independent and defeated Verma by 12,899 votes.

The appointment of Sunil Sharma, who was also a member of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission during the previous Congress government in the state, as Sukhu’s political advsior is being seen as party shifting its power centre from Upper Himachal to Lower Himachal. However, sources in the party said, now leaders from Hamirpur, Una, and Kangra might be given important portfolios in the Cabinet, which is likley to be expanded soon.

Meanwhile, Danbir Thakur, a retired state administrative services officer, has been appointed as advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

In the previous Jai Ram Thakur led-government, BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal was the political advisor to CM. Earlier, questions were raised on political interference in day-to-day administrative and government affairs by the political advisors.