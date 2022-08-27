scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Soon, there will be good news for Hatti community: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Addressing a gathering at Renuka, he said that the state government had taken up the issue of tribal status to the Hatti community of the district and that the Central government will soon deliver good news for the people of Sirmaur and the community.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday stated that there will soon be “good news” for the Hatti community.

There has been a long-standing demand for tribal status by the Hatti community which is concentrated largely in the Sirmaur and Shimla region. The tribal status is also a poll plank since the Hatti community has nearly 3 lakh population in the state.

The Hattis are a close-knit community who take their name from their traditional occupation of selling homegrown crops, vegetables, meat and wool at small-town markets known as ‘haats’. Hatti men traditionally don a distinctive white headgear on ceremonial occasions. The CM had previously said that the Hattis live in 154 panchayat areas.

The CM said that Sirmaur has had an important role to play in shaping the state as the first CM, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, hails from this region.

Thakur said that PM Modi has a special attachment with the people of the state and that the PM considers Himachal Pradesh as his “second home”. In the present tenure, the PM has visited the state seven times.

The CM emphasised that it was due to Modi’s benevolence that the state got special financial assistance of Rs 800 crore and also decided to provide 90:10 share of the Centre and state in Central developmental projects. The CM also called the Congress a ‘sinking ship’.

In Renuka Vidhan Sabha, Thakur said that an amount of Rs 62.95 crore has been spent during this period under Jal Jeevan Mission on construction of 20 drinking water supply schemes and Rs 10.56 crore on Khala-Kayar-Koti road. A mini-secretariat building has been constructed at Sangrah at a cost of Rs 7.07 crore.

