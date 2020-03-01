Snow, thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall at Kufri near Shimla on Saturday. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Fresh snowfall at Kufri near Shimla on Saturday. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received snow, rain, hail and experienced thunderstorms over the last 24 hours, leading to closure of roads and disruption of power supply in several higher reaches of the state, officials said on Saturday.

Narkanda, Kufri, Khadrala and some other parts of Shimla received several centimetres of snow on Saturday while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti received 3 cm snow on Friday night. Most other parts of the state were lashed by hail and thunderstorms. Shimla and Dharamshala received 13 and 17 mm rain till Saturday evening, met officials said, adding that the spell of precipitation is expected to reduce in intensity on Sunday.

However, weather officials have forecast a fresh western disturbance which will hit the region on the night of March 3 and is expected to cause rain and snow at most places in the high and middle hills on March 5 and 6. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

