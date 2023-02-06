scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

SJVN Q3 net profit rises 22 per cent to Rs 287 crore

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 235.46 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

SJVN Q3 net profit risesSJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said that for the third quarter standalone PAT increased 25.06 per cent to Rs 290.98 crore compared to Rs 232.67 crore posted in the same period a year ago. (Photo: Facebook/SJVN Limited)
Listen to this article
SJVN Q3 net profit rises 22 per cent to Rs 287 crore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

State-owned power producer SJVN on Monday posted a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.42 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 235.46 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 711.24 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 610.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

SJVN’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2022-23. The record date for the same is fixed on February 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...

In a statement, the company said it has recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,349.48 crore for April-December 2022 period, which is 37.98 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period.

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said that for the third quarter standalone PAT increased 25.06 per cent to Rs 290.98 crore compared to Rs 232.67 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

“These positive growth percentiles are a result of optimum utilisation of our operating units, relentless quest to excellence, adopting best financial practices and strategic focus on capacity addition in the portfolio of the company,” he said.

Advertisement

SJVN’s net worth has jumped to Rs 14,261.09 crore at the end of the December quarter.

In a major development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved an investment of Rs 2,614 crore for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh, Sharma said.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 21:11 IST
Next Story

Deadly earthquake ravages Turkey, Syria — Key developments

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close