At least 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives while Rs. 50,000 each to injured.

The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the administration is at the spot and injured been rushed to a nearby hospital.

(With additional inputs)