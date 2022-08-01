scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Six from Punjab jump into Gobind Sagar Lake to save drowning friend, all die

All seven bodies have been fished out and were being sent for post-mortem, said officials, adding that the victims were part of a group of 11 tourists from Punjab's Mohali.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | Shimla |
Updated: August 1, 2022 9:26:42 pm
All seven bodies have been fished out and were being sent for post-mortem, said officials, adding that the victims were part of a group of 11 tourists from Punjab's Mohali. (Express sourced)

Seven tourists from Punjab drowned to death Monday when six of them jumped into the Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district to save a person from their group who had stepped into the water body for a dip and lost his balance.

All seven bodies have been fished out and were being sent for post-mortem, said officials, adding that the victims were part of a group of 11 tourists from Punjab’s Mohali.

“We received information at 3.50 pm that some persons went missing while rescuing someone from the lake. One of the tourists had gone inside and others jumped into the lake to save him. As a result, all of them drowned. Immediately rescue divers were informed and officials reached the spot. The bodies of the victims have been retrieved and the family members are being informed,” said an official from Bangar Police Station.

As per officials, the victims had traveled from Chandigarh on Monday to pay visit to a temple in Una. They also decided to visit Gobind Sagar Lake in the afternoon. One of the victims went close to the lake shore and stepped inside, unaware of the water body’s depth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

The victim called for help as he began drowning, said eye-witnesses. Six of his fellow tourists jumped in one after another to save him but could not surface. The other four members of the group decided against jumping into the water.

The victims have been identified as Pawan Kumar (35), Raman Kumar (19), Lal Singh (18), Lakhvir Singh (16), Arun Kumar (14), Vishal Kumar (18) and Shiva (15). The deceased hail from Banur town in Mohali, said officials. The bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO Banur police station, said that four of the victims were from one family. “We are still awaiting more details from our Himachal counterparts,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 09:24:12 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement