Six from Punjab jump into Gobind Sagar Lake to save drowning friend, all die

Updated: August 1, 2022 9:26:42 pm
Seven tourists from Punjab drowned to death Monday when six of them jumped into the Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district to save a person from their group who had stepped into the water body for a dip and lost his balance.
All seven bodies have been fished out and were being sent for post-mortem, said officials, adding that the victims were part of a group of 11 tourists from Punjab’s Mohali.
“We received information at 3.50 pm that some persons went missing while rescuing someone from the lake. One of the tourists had gone inside and others jumped into the lake to save him. As a result, all of them drowned. Immediately rescue divers were informed and officials reached the spot. The bodies of the victims have been retrieved and the family members are being informed,” said an official from Bangar Police Station.
As per officials, the victims had traveled from Chandigarh on Monday to pay visit to a temple in Una. They also decided to visit Gobind Sagar Lake in the afternoon. One of the victims went close to the lake shore and stepped inside, unaware of the water body’s depth.
The victim called for help as he began drowning, said eye-witnesses. Six of his fellow tourists jumped in one after another to save him but could not surface. The other four members of the group decided against jumping into the water.
The victims have been identified as Pawan Kumar (35), Raman Kumar (19), Lal Singh (18), Lakhvir Singh (16), Arun Kumar (14), Vishal Kumar (18) and Shiva (15). The deceased hail from Banur town in Mohali, said officials. The bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.
Sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO Banur police station, said that four of the victims were from one family. “We are still awaiting more details from our Himachal counterparts,” he said.
