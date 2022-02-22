Six killed, 12 injured in factory fire in Himachal’s Una

At least six women were killed and 12 others injured as a fire broke after an explosion in a firecracker factory at an industrial area in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The explosion occurred in the morning at about 11 am and the fire engulfed the whole factory trapping everyone present at the facility, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Haroli, Anil Mehta, said out of the 12 injured, two have been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment and another 10 were admitted to the regional hospital in Una.

Mehta said the victims’ bodies were badly charred and it was difficult to identify them. Out of six deceased, three women were local residents and another was from the Bhangal village in Punjab.

The rescue operation is in full swing and the reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained, added the DSP.