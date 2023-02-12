Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed as new Himachal Pradesh Governor

BJP leader Shiv Pratap Shukla was Sunday appointed as the new Himachal Pradesh Governor, replacing Rajendra Arlekar who had been serving on the post for the last one and a half years.

Regarded as a seasoned leader within the party ranks, Shukla, 70, hails from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh and is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha and was appointed as the Chief Whip. He had also served as Union Minister of State Finance during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also the minister for rural development during Rajnath Singh’s chief ministership.

Shukla began his career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and went on to become a four-time MLA from Gorakhpur.

On Sunday, President Draupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of governors in more than five states.