Shimla: Will take up issue of Dharamshala bench with High Court, CM tells House

The Himachal Pradesh government Wednesday assured the Vidhan Sabha to take up the issue of setting up a circuit bench of Himachal Pradesh High Court at Dharamshala, keeping in view the demands being frequently raised in this regard.

After BJP MLA (Nurpur) Rakesh Pathania raised this issue in the House, under Rule 63, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that earlier governments had also sent a proposal to the Centre, suggesting the setting up of a circuit bench at Dharamshala.

The Centre had referred the proposal to the High Court for seeking comments. The High Court in its response, sent to the Centre in September 2011, did not favour the idea.

“Now, since the proposal was not accepted by the High Court, it will be more appropriate for the government to first hold consultations with the High Court and if it works, only then we can recommend or sent a fresh proposal to the centre government,” said Thakur.

Earlier, Pathania expressed the urgent need to set up a circuit bench at Dharamshala. There are total 2100 registered advocates in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una district, with nearly 75 cases pending in the High Court from these districts. Setting up a circuit bench will help the public get speedy justice.

He recalled that earlier governments led by Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal had favoured the setting up of a circuit bench of the High Court at Dharamshala .

Pathania was joined by independent MLA Hoshiar Singh, who also supported the demand, recalling that Shanta Kumar, as Chief Minister in 1977, had taken an initiative for setting up a circuit bench of the High Court at Dharamshala. He also claimed that manifestos of the BJP and Congress had mentioned it.

