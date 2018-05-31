Shimla water crisis: Tourists arrival down by 35 per cent, hoteliers worried

At the Mall Road on Wednesday. Pradeep Kumar At the Mall Road on Wednesday. Pradeep Kumar

The unprecedented water crisis in Shimla has not only hit the residents, but tourism industry as well.

The hoteliers Wednesday reported that tourist arrivals is down by at least 35 per cent due to water crisis situation. Even those who had booked their rooms are seeking cancellations or are inquisitive about availability of piped water supply in their rooms.

Infact, 30 per cent of the tourists have already got their booking canceled as few hoteliers themselves volunteered to refund the money. Initially, they had also started sending distress WhatsApp messages advising tourists to stay away from Shimla. The impact is reflected on the Mall Road, which usually remains crowded during summers, but this time it wears a deserted look.

Those those affected are the pram walas(approximately 70 in number), who had no business on Wednesday. “Business was already down on Tuesday, after the water crisis turned grim. Today, we realised it’s the worst day. Who will spent Rs 3,500 to 4,000 for a small room in a hotel on the Mall Road, which can’t assure a shower or piped water supply. Hoteliers are now providing water in buckets,”said a pram wala, on the condition of anonymity.

Harman Kukreja, president Shimla Hoteliers’ and Restaurants admits, “There is definitely a decline in the footfall due to reports about water scarcity. Those who booked the rooms online in advance are making inquiries on water or asking us to re-schedule their booking days. Few asked for cancellations too”.

