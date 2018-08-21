Shimla: Vajpayee statue to be installed at Ridge, Rohtang Tunnel be named after former PM

People pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shiml. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) People pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shiml. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Monday approved the proposal to install a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Shimla’s historic Ridge. It also sent a proposal to the Centre to name the upcoming strategic Rohtang Tunnel after the former prime minister.

Vajpayee had given approval to the Rohtang Tunnel project during his tenure as prime minister for providing an all weather connectivity to Lahaul-Spiti district and add a new tourist attraction at Manali.

The Cabinet also decided to construct a memorial at Manali in memory of Vajpayee as he had constructed his house at Manali’s Prini village. Describing Vajpayee a multi-faceted personality, the resolution said that apart from being a statesman, he was an outstanding orator, a poet and a passionate journalist. “The Cabinet appreciated his special benevolence for Himachal Pradesh and its people who showered his love and affection by giving approval and sanction to various mega projects for the state which people never dreamt of,” said a spokesman.

The Cabinet said Vajpayee always considered Himachal Pradesh as his second home and said the idea to construct Rohtang Tunnel connecting landlocked hinterland Lahaul Valley with rest of the world was conceived in 1998 by the former prime minister and the project was announced by him on June 3, 2000.

During the meeting, it also decided to re-name the Mukhya Mantri Adarsh Vidya Kendra Scheme launched by the state government as Atal Adarsh Vidya Kendra and Mukhya Mantri Aashirwad Scheme as Atal Aashirwad Scheme.

