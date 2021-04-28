Shimla schoolgirl rape-murder case: 28-year-old convicted, quantum on May 11

A court in Shimla on Wednesday convicted a 28-year-old man for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in a forest in Shimla’s Kotkhai area four years ago. The incident had triggered massive public uproar in Himachal Pradesh.

Anil Kumar alias Nillu alias Kamlesh was held guilty under Sections 376 (2)(i), 376 (A), and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO Act by Special Judge Rajeev Bhardwaj. The hearing for the quantum of sentence of the convict is scheduled for May 11.

The judge said that of the 14 crucial points of evidence brought forth by the CBI, 12 were found to be against Nillu, the most important being the matching of his DNA with samples found on the crime spot.

The judge said the crime was committed in a spur of the moment, with Nillu making up his mind to rape and kill the victim when he encountered her on a passage in the forest while she was walking from school to home.

Nillu, who attended the hearing virtually from a prison in Shimla, denied committing the crime.

Chronology of the case

* In July 2017, a 16-year-old girl went missing while walking home from school in Kotkhai area of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh.

* Two days later her body was found in a forest, with autopsy indicating rape and murder.

* The state police initially arrested six men from the area, one of whom died in police custody.

* Meanwhile, public protests intensified, and the state high court transferred the case to CBI.

* The CBI arrested nine police investigators, including an IGP, for the custodial death. Remaining five accused were eventually let go for want of evidence.

* The case against the police officials was transferred to Chandigarh, where it is currently underway.

* In April 2018, the CBI arrested a 28-year-old woodcutter based on DNA evidence.

* The woodcutter, Anil Kumar alias Nillu, was convicted today. “The act was committed on the spur of the moment,” the judge said.