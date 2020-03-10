Shimla resident files police complaint against SHO for not lodging Zero FIR against Anurag Thakur

On March 1, the complainant had submitted a video of the election rally in Rithala, Delhi, on January 27, in which Thakur allegedly chanted ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko…’ in front of the crowd. (File/Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) On March 1, the complainant had submitted a video of the election rally in Rithala, Delhi, on January 27, in which Thakur allegedly chanted ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko…’ in front of the crowd. (File/Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

A resident of Shimla has registered a police complaint against the station house officer (SHO) of Shimla (East) police station for failing to register a Zero FIR against Union Minister of State and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur for his alleged hate speech during the election campaign in Delhi in January.

Sunil Mohan Jetly, a resident of Kasumpti, has registered his grievance with District Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal under section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with refusal of a police station in-charge to record information related to a cognizable offence.

On March 1, Jetly had submitted a video of the election rally in Rithala, Delhi, on January 27, in which Thakur allegedly chanted ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko…’ in front of the crowd. He had sought the registration of a zero FIR under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC against Thakur.

“As per MHA and Supreme Court guidelines, regardless of territorial jurisdiction, the police are duty-bound to register a zero FIR if a complainant approaches any police station with information of a cognizable offence. After registering a zero FIR, they can report it to the concerned station where the crime occurred,” Jetly said.

SP Jamwal, when contacted, said the complaint seeking zero FIR has been “dealt with as per legal provisions”. “We have received the complaint. The matter is already pending in court, and it does not fall under Shimla’s jurisdiction,” he added.

