Shimla rape case: No evidence of rape found in forensic report, says police

A month after a 19-year-old girl claimed that she had been raped in a moving car in Shimla, no evidence of rape was found in the report from the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Junga, police said.

On April 28, the 19-year-old had complained about the alleged rape by three unknown persons on the “Gudiya helpline”, which was established by the BJP government so that crimes against women can be reported through the helpline. Based on a complaint of the girl, an FIR was filed at the Dhalli police station on April 29 under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 366 (kidnapping) of the IPC. Also, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to expedite the investigation in the alleged rape case.

In the statement to the police, the girl had said that she was kidnapped in Shimla’s Bhattakufar area, was allegedly raped and left on the road in the area on April 28 night.

However, during investigation, police found no evidence of the victim having been kidnapped in a car.

Praveer Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla, who is heading the SIT, told the media on Tuesday, “We have received the FSL report on the (alleged) rape case. However, we are taking the final medical opinion on the FSL report.”

While Thakur did not specify the results of the forensic report, highly placed sources in the police department confirmed that no evidence of rape was found in the FSL report.

“The girl had said she was kidnapped, but no evidence of that has been found during the investigation. Also, there is no evidence suggesting that anything (rape) happened or that three persons were involved (as the girl has claimed),” Thakur said.