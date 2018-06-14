Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The state Cabinet, which met on Wednesday under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also gave its nod to begin admissions for MBBS course for 100 seats at Dr Radha Krishanan Medical College, Hamirpur, for the academic session 2018-19.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: June 14, 2018 12:15:01 am
Shimla: Hamirpur medical college gets nod to start admissions for 2018-19
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to enhance the honorarium of part-time water carriers working on contract basis in the education department from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,200. The decision will be applicable from April 1, 2018.

The state Cabinet, which met on Wednesday under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also gave its nod to begin admissions for MBBS course for 100 seats at Dr Radha Krishanan Medical College, Hamirpur, for the academic session 2018-19. With this, six medical colleges are now functional in the state, each with a capacity of 100 students.

The Cabinet also decided to restrict the quota of NRI seats in order to provide more merit-based admissions in medical colleges of the state.

