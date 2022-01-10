Shimla gets season’s first snowfall, cold wave persists in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla experienced its first snowfall of the season on Saturday even as most places in Himachal continued reeling under a severe cold wave, the meteorological department said.

On Saturday morning, after the rainfall, the hilltop of Jakhu including Ridge and Mall Road was seen wrapped in a white blanket of snow. A number of tourists, hoteliers, and local people were seen playing in the snow, and vehicles filled with tourists rushed to Kufri, Naldehra, Chharabra to enjoy the snow.

The state has been receiving continuous rain and snowfall for the last four days at least, with Himachal’s tribal districts, Upper Shimla, along with other places being wrapped in a blanket of white. Normal life in tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi, and Bharmour of Chamba district was thrown out of gear due to snowfall.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong. The other places in Himachal that recorded low temperatures were Kalpa and Kufri (both witnessed minus 2°C) and Shimla, where the temperature dropped to 0.2 degrees Celsius. According to a report issued by the IMD office on Saturday morning, Shimla had received around 15cm of snow from Friday night to Saturday morning. In the afternoon, the weather in Shimla was partially clouded and traces of the sun.

As per reports, there has been widespread rain and snowfall in the state since last night said an IMD official. In the Lahaul and Spiti’s Gondla area 30cm, in Koksar 17 cm, in Keylong 10 cm, in Hansa 10 cm, and in Kufri 7 cm of snowfall had been witnessed from Friday night to Saturday morning. On Saturday, due to rainfall, a minor landslide occurred near Kanoh Railway Station in Solan’s Kandaghat area, blocking the Kalka-Shimla UNESCO heritage railway line and disrupting service.

As per reports, due to Saturday’s fresh spells of snowfall 291 link roads, three National Highways, and one state highway had been affected. NH-305 was closed at Jalori Jot in Kullu district, whereas NH-3 was shut at Rohtang pass due to the snowfall.

According to the data shared by the state PWD department, at least 95 link roads were blocked in Chamba, 12 in Kullu, and 174 link roads were affected in Lahaul and Spiti.

