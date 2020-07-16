Shimla: Early apple varieties fetch higher prices this year

Apple is currently being harvested in some lower elevation areas such as Karsog in Mandi, while in the fruit belt of upper Shimla, early varieties such as Tydeman and Red June are being harvested. (File Photo) Apple is currently being harvested in some lower elevation areas such as Karsog in Mandi, while in the fruit belt of upper Shimla, early varieties such as Tydeman and Red June are being harvested. (File Photo)

Early varieties of apples landing in the Shimla wholesale fruit market are fetching higher prices than usual this year due to lower production, according to fruit growers and commission agents.

Tydeman, the a variety of apple being harvested this month, is selling for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,200 per carton, said commission agents at the fruit market yard of the APMC Mandi at Bhattakufar near Shimla. A carton usually contains around 25 kilogram of apples.

“Some spur varieties of apple are selling for as much as Rs 3,000-3,500 while royal apples are being sold for Rs 2,500 to 2,700,” said Harish Thakur, president of the association of commission agents. Even pear is fetching a high price of Rs 2,800-2,900 per carton, he said. According to apple growers, the prices last year were lower by several hundred rupees.

Apple is currently being harvested in some lower elevation areas such as Karsog in Mandi, while in the fruit belt of upper Shimla, early varieties such as Tydeman and Red June are being harvested.

Sandeep Sharma, an apple grower from Matiana, said that one of the reasons for a good price this year is disruption in imports of the fruit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the total production of the fruit in the state and country is expected to remain low this year, he said.

But the pandemic has also created challenges for apple growers, such as a shortage of manual labourers involved in plucking, grading, packing and loading-unloading of the fruit. Farmers rely on seasonal migrants from Nepal during the harvest season, many of whom have not arrived this year amidst the pandemic.

“We are trying to make do with local labourers this season, but the problem is expected to worsen next month, when the harvest season peaks. Only 50 per cent of the required labourers are engaged in my orchard this year,” said Ayush Mehta from Koti village in Kotkhai who grows apples on around 30 bighas of land. He arrived at the mandi in Shimla to auction 30 cartons of Tydeman apples.

Around 50 to 60 commission agents are active in the mandi, and around 30 to 40 traders from various parts of the country have arrived here, entering the state two weeks in advance to undergo the mandatory quarantine and testing before coming to the market.

Shamim Ahmed, a trader from Varanasi who buy apples worth Rs 4-5 crore every year, said that fewer traders have arrived here this year while the prices are higher.

Thakur, president of the commission agents’ association, said that social distancing norms are not always being followed at the mandi. “The police must regulate the crowds, but in a polite manner. Parking of trucks outside the mandi also needs to be regulated,” he said.

The state produced around 6.64 lakh metric tonnes of apple last year, while the horticulture department has estimated a production of 5-6 lakh metric tonnes, or about three crore cartons, this year. Harvest season of the fruit lasts till October.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.